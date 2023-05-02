News & Insights

Brazil's RD posts 40.4% increase in Q1 adjusted net profit as sales rise

May 02, 2023

SAO PAULO, May 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian pharmacy chain RD SA RADL3.SA, or Raia Drogasil, posted a 40.4% year-over-year jump in first quarter adjusted net profit to 203.96 million reais ($40.48 million), the company said on Tuesday, boosted by higher sales.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 45% to 563 million reais.

RD also reported gross revenue of 8.5 billion reais for the quarter, a 21.6% increase year-on-year.

The company said it operates 2,746 drugstores after opening 55 new ones and closing six during the quarter.

($1 = 5.0387 reais)

