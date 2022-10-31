US Markets

Brazil's RD posts 16% increase in Q3 adjusted net profit

Contributors
Carolina Pulice
Peter Frontini
Published

Brazilian pharmacy chain RD SA said on Monday its third-quarter adjusted net profit rose 16% to 201.7 million reais ($38.94 million), boosted by higher market share and strong growth in online sales.

Raia Drogasil also reported a third-quarter gross revenue of 7.98 billion reais, a 22.3% increase year-on-year.

Its adjusted EBITDA rose 22.6% to 546.8 million reais, while its EBITDA margin remained stable at 6.8% in comparison to the previous year. RD's online sales revenue advanced 57.9% to 886.1 million reais.

The company said it opened 58 new drugstores in the quarter, while it closed 19, bringing the total to 2,620.

It added in a separate statement that it now expects to open 260 stores every year until 2025, up from the 240 previously forecasted.

($1 = 5.1796 reais)

