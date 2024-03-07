Brazil's rate cut guidance depends on scenario, says cenbank director

Adds further comments, context

BRASILIA, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank's forward guidance on maintaining its current pace of 50 basis point interest rate cuts in future meetings is contingent upon the confirmation of its expected scenario, a top official at the bank said on Thursday.

Addressing an event hosted by Goldman Sachs, economic policy director Diogo Guillen said such conditionality "has been overlooked" by the market.

The central bank initiated its easing cycle in August with a 50 basis point cut, ending nearly a year of unchanged rates at a six-year high of 13.75% to tame inflation.

Since then, it has consistently signaled the maintenance of the same easing pace for the meetings ahead. Brazil's benchmark interest rate Selic now stands at 11.25%.

Guillen said policymakers will weigh the pros and cons of the forward guidance at each policy meeting, analyzing whether it "makes sense" or not.

He acknowledged that inflation expectations for 2024 have improved, but underscored that they have remained unanchored for 2025 and beyond.

He emphasized that this was a cause of concern for the central bank, correlating with policymakers' indication that the terminal interest rate will conclude the easing cycle at a restrictive level, aimed at cooling the economy.

Guillen also said that the central bank currently sees a negative value in signaling the terminal Selic rate, which would generate "noise" in the market.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Gabriel Araujo)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.