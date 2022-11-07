US Markets
Brazil's Raizen to sell second-generation ethanol to Shell

November 07, 2022 — 06:08 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Raizen SA RAIZ4.SA said on Monday it has agreed to sell second-generation ethanol (E2G) produced from sugarcane biomass to Shell SHEL.L until 2037, under a program that includes building five new E2G plants.

Raizen, a joint venture between Shell and Cosan SA CSAN3.SA, said in a securities filing that investments in the program are expected to reach 6 billion reais ($1.19 billion).

Sales volume is seen reaching 3.3 billion liters, Raizen said, adding that under the minimum price set for its E2G, revenues are expected to hit at least 3.3 billion euros ($3.29 billion).

($1 = 5.0557 reais)

($1 = 1.0022 euros)

