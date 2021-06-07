Brazil's Raizen to acquire Shell's lubricant business in Brazil - filing

BRASILIA, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Raizen, a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L and local group Cosan SA CSAN3.SA, has agreed to acquire Shell's lubricant businesses in Brazil, including a blending plant and a terminal in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

In a securities filing on Monday, Cosan said the agreement signifies "the acquisition of the entirety of Shell's lubricants business in Brazil by Raizen," although no figures were given.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Carolina Mandl; editing by David Evans)

