Brazil's Raizen to acquire Shell's lubricant business in Brazil - filing

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Carolina Mandl Reuters
BRASILIA, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Raizen, a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L and local group Cosan SA CSAN3.SA, has agreed to acquire Shell's lubricant businesses in Brazil, including a blending plant and a terminal in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

In a securities filing on Monday, Cosan said the agreement signifies "the acquisition of the entirety of Shell's lubricants business in Brazil by Raizen," although no figures were given.

