Brazil's Raizen quarterly profit plummets on rising cost of debt

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Raizen SA RAIZ4.SA said on Thursday its adjusted net income fell to nearly nothing in the second quarter of their fiscal year, as the rising cost of debt weighed on its bottom line.

The company, a joint venture between Cosan SA CSAN3.SA and Shell SHEL.L, reported adjusted net income of 1.1 million reais ($205,803.66), compared to 1.07 billion reais a year ago.

($1 = 5.3449 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)

