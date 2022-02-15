Brazil's Raizen posts Q3 net income of $233.75 mln

US Markets
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Raizen SA RAIZ4.SA posted a quarterly adjusted net income of 1.219 billion reais ($233.75 million) late on Monday, up 218% year-on-year, driven by a strong performance on its renewables business.

The result was in line with a market consensus of 1.2 billion reais, according to a Refinitiv Eikon poll. Raizen's net operating revenue reached 55.4 billion reais, a 49.6% rise from a year ago.

The company is a joint venture between Shell SHEL.L and Cosan SA CSAN3.SA.

($1 = 5.2149 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

