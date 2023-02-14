Brazil's Raizen posts 79% drop in quarterly profit

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's Raizen Energia SA RAIZ4.SA said on Tuesday its adjusted net income fell 79% in the third quarter of the 2022/23 crop-year.

The company, a joint venture between Cosan SA CSAN3.SA and Shell SHEL.L, reported adjusted net income of 255.7 million reais ($49.25 million).

Raizen's operating net revenue rose 9% year-on-year to 60.368 billion reais.

($1 = 5.1923 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

