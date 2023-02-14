US Markets
SHEL

Brazil's Raizen posts 79% drop in Q3 profit

February 14, 2023 — 07:51 pm EST

Written by Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

Adds guidance, recasts lede

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Raizen Energia SA RAIZ4.SA said on Tuesday its adjusted net income fell 79% in the third quarter of the 2022/23 crop-year compared to the previous year, hit by smaller operational margins and high interest rates.

The company, a joint venture between Cosan SA CSAN3.SA and Shell SHEL.L, reported adjusted net income of 255.7 million reais ($49.25 million).

Raizen's operating net revenue rose 9% year-on-year to 60.368 billion reais.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 11.8% to 2.96 billion reais.

The company said it expects an adjusted EBITDA for the 2022/2023 crop-year between 13 and 14 billion reais, while forecasting investments for the same period at between 10.5 and 12 billion reais.

($1 = 5.1923 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.