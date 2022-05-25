Commodities
Brazil's Raizen considers accelerating expansion plan on 2G ethanol

Roberto Samora Reuters
Brazilian energy company Raizen SA is considering accelerating its expansion plan on second-generation ethanol plants, executives said on Wednesday during an investor day.

This comes roughly two weeks after the firm, a joint venture between Cosan SA CSAN3.SA and Shell SHEL.L, approved a 2 billion reais ($413.59 million) investment to build two 2G ethanol plants as it looks to expand its portfolio on renewable fuel.

($1 = 4.8357 reais)

