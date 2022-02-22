Brazil's Raia Drogasil posts Q4 net profit of 187 mln reais
Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian pharmacy chain Raia Drogasil SA RADL3.SA did not meet analysts expectations after reporting on Tuesday a fourth quarter net profit decrease, despite strong results for its digital service.
The company reported fourth quarter net income of 187 million reais, a 5.5% decrease from the same quarter the previous year, and missing a Refinitiv forecast of 208.5 million reais.
The company also reported fourth quarter gross revenue of 6.853 billion reais, a 17.2% increase year-on-year, and an adjusted EBITDA of 448.1 million reais, a 4.1% increase from the same quarter the previous year, but missing a Refinitiv forecast of 471 million reais.
(Reporting by Carolina Pulice Editing by Chris Reese)
