Brazil's Raia Drogasil posts 48% increase in Q2 adjusted net profit

Carolina Pulice Reuters
Brazilian pharmacy chain Raia Drogasil SA posted on Friday a 48% increase on its second-quarter adjusted net profit to 343.746 million reais ($66.46 million), boosted by higher sales.

July 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian pharmacy chain Raia Drogasil SA RADL3.SA posted on Friday a 48% increase on its second-quarter adjusted net profit to 343.746 million reais ($66.46 million), boosted by higher sales.

Raia Drogasil also reported a second-quarter gross revenue of 7.641 billion reais, a 22.35% increase year-on-year, boosted by a 28.6% growth in over-the-counter sales.

Its adjusted EBITDA 46.34% to 727.5 million reais. Its EBITDA margin widened to 9.5%, improving 1.5 percentage points from a year ago.

The company said it has opened 64 new drugstores in the quarter, while it closed 13, totaling 2,581 under operation.

($1 = 5.1724 reais)

