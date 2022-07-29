Brazil's Raia Drogasil posts 48% increase in Q2 adjusted net profit
July 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian pharmacy chain Raia Drogasil SA RADL3.SA posted on Friday a 48% increase on its second-quarter adjusted net profit.
The company's profit rose to 343.746 million reais ($66.46 million)in the quarter.
Raia Drogasil also reported a second-quarter gross revenue of 7.641 billion reais, a 22.35% increase year-on-year.
Its adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was of 727.5 million reais, a 46.34% increase.
($1 = 5.1724 reais)
(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Christian Plumb)
((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))
