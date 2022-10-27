Brazil's quarterly jobless rate hits 8.7%, in line with forecasts

Adds details, context, economist comment

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's jobless rate BRPNAD=ECI fell to 8.7% in the three months through September, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, in line with market expectations and still hovering around its lowest levels in roughly seven years.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll had projected an unemployment rate exactly of 8.7%, the lowest since July 2015 despite a large part of the ongoing post-pandemic recovery coming on the back of informal jobs growth.

The number of employed people in Latin America's largest economy reached 99.3 million, a fresh record for the series started in 2012, driving the positive results seen in recent quarters, IBGE said in a report.

Brazil's government bets on an improving job market to drive economic growth this year, and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has been saying that the jobless rate is set to drop to 8% before the year ends.

But Andres Abadia, Pantheon Macroeconomics' chief Latin America economist, expects the rate to end 2022 close to the current level before rising to about 10% by late 2023, despite recent readings showing a still resilient labor market.

"We expect a modest deterioration in the data over the coming months, as firms respond to tight financial conditions, still-high - albeit falling - inflation, and weakening external fundamentals," Abadia said.

Brazil's benchmark interest rate now stands at 13.75% after a string of recent hikes aimed at curbing high consumer prices.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

