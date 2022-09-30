US Markets

Brazil's quarterly jobless rate 8.9%, in line with forecasts

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

SAO PAULO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's jobless rate continued to hover around its lowest levels in almost seven years in the three months through August, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, as it dropped to 8.9% amid an ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

The unemployment rate in Latin America's largest economy was in line with market expectations, as the median forecast in a Reuters poll projected itat 8.9%, slightly below the 9.1% seen in the quarter through July.

"The labor market maintained last month's trend and kept the recovery flow seen throughout the year," IBGE research manager Adriana Beringuy said in a report.

The current unemployment rate in Brazil is the lowest since the quarter ended in July 2015, while the number of employed people hit a fresh record for the series started in 2012, totaling 99 million.

Brazil's government has been betting on an improving job market to drive economic growth this year. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes recently said the jobless rate will drop to 8% before the year ends.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

