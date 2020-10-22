Brazil's Qualicorp says federal police raided its offices

SAO PAULO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian health insurance broker Qualicorp SA QUAL3.SA said federal police carried out search and seizure warrants in its offices on Thursday.

Qualicorp said the warrants were issued by a Brazilian court specializing in financial crimes.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

