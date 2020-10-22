US Markets

Brazil's Qualicorp says federal police raided its offices

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Brazilian health insurance broker Qualicorp SA said federal police carried out search and seizure warrants in its offices on Thursday.

SAO PAULO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian health insurance broker Qualicorp SA QUAL3.SA said federal police carried out search and seizure warrants in its offices on Thursday.

Qualicorp said the warrants were issued by a Brazilian court specializing in financial crimes.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular