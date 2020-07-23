Brazil's Qualicorp OKs independent panel to investigate former CEO's actions

SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare insurance administrator Qualicorp SA QUAL3.SA said on Thursday its board had approved the setting up of an independent committee to investigate facts uncovered by an investigation involving its former chief executive.

The panel members would be chosen from the board and were named as Mauro Teixeira Sampaio, Murilo Ramos Neto and Roberto Martins de Souza.

On Tuesday, federal police and public prosecutors carried out an operation targeting senator Jose Serra and Qualicorp's founder Jose Seripieri Junior for alleged illicit funding in the 2014 election campaign.

Qualicorp's headquarters were searched for documents linked to Seripieri Jr, who is accused of organizing non-registered donations to Serra's campaign when he was running for the Senate.

In a securities filing on Thursday morning, Qualicorp noted it had conducted a deep management reshuffle in November 2019 and that since then, Seripieri Jr was no longer part of its administration or a relevant shareholder.

"Qualicorp's new management reiterates that the creation of the investigation committee seeks to reinforce its commitment to transparency and the highest standards of corporate governance in conducting the Company's business," the filing said.

