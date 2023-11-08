News & Insights

Brazil's public sector reports worsening fiscal situation in September

November 08, 2023 — 07:02 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's public sector reported a worse-than-expected primary result in September, with the interest expense also deteriorating compared to the same period last year, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The public sector recorded a primary deficit of 18.071 billion reais ($3.71 billion) for the month, significantly deviating from the 4.26 billion reais surplus anticipated by economists surveyed by Reuters.

The interest expense for the month amounted to 81.714 billion reais, marking a 15% increase compared to the previous year which was attributed by the central bank to the rise in inflation during the period.

As a result, the nominal deficit of the public sector, which encompasses the primary result and the interest expenses, reached 99.785 billion reais in September, far exceeding the 64.848 billion reais projected in the poll.

Reflecting the deteriorating state of public finances, the 12-month nominal deficit rose to 7.62% of the gross domestic product (GDP), up from 7.29% a month earlier.

The government debt as a percentage of GDP saw a slight uptick, rising to 74.4% in September from 74.3% in August, added the central bank.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

