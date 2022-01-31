Brazil's public sector posts first primary surplus in 8 years, govt debt drops to 80.3% of GDP

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's public sector recorded a primary surplus of 64.7 billion reais ($12.01 billion) in 2021, official figures showed on Monday, with the first positive figure since 2013 helping Latin America's largest economy lower its government debt as a share of gross domestic product to 80.3%.

Debt reduction totaled 8.3 percentage points in the year, after hitting a record 88.6% in 2020 amid massive spending to combat the coronavirus epidemic. The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists pointed it would reach 80.4% of GDP in December.

Double-digit inflation in Brazil led to a boost in nominal GDP, which was decisive for such a contraction.

But government officials have stressed the importance of the country's fiscal adjustment, with stronger than expected tax revenues not being converted into public expenditure under the spending cap rule.

In December, the public sector recorded a primary surplus of 123 million reais, well below expectations of a 18.2 billion reais surplus in a Reuters poll, with states and municipalities' deficit of 12.8 billion reais dragging on the overall result.

Nonetheless, states and municipalities posted a 97.7 billion reais surplus in 2021, helped by greater federal government transfers and higher fuel and electricity prices, which boosted their tax base.

The central government recorded a 35.9 billion reais primary deficit in 2021, a significant improvement against the 2020 record deficit of 745.3 billion reais. At the same time, state-owned companies ended 2021 with a 2.9 billion reais primary surplus.

The nominal deficit including interest payments ended last year in 383.7 billion reais, the central bank said, worth 4.42% of GDP, tumbling from 13.6% in 2020.

