News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's public sector gross debt up to 74.1% of GDP in July

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

August 31, 2023 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

Adds further data, context

BRASILIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's government debt as a share of gross domestic product rose to 74.1% in July from 73.6% the previous month, central bank data showed on Thursday, underscoring the worsening state of public finances.

The Brazilian public sector posted a primary deficit of 35.809 billion reais ($7.33 billion) for the month, wider than the 28 billion reais expected by economists polled by Reuters.

In the same month last year, the public sector had reported a 20.440 billion-real surplus.

The reversal has been driven by a significant rise in social expenditures under the administration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, coupled with a decline in revenues that had notably benefited from elevated commodity prices in the previous year.

The primary factor driving the overall July result was the central government's performance, with a primary deficit of 32.478 billion reais.

At the same time, state and municipal governments recorded a combined deficit of 4.236 billion reais, while state-owned enterprises managed to achieve a surplus of 904 million reais.

Over the 12 months to July, the public sector primary deficit reached 0.78% of GDP, a steep deterioration from the 0.24% of GDP deficit seen until June.

($1 = 4.8874 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.