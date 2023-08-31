Brazil's public sector gross debt up to 74.1% of GDP in July

Adds further data, context

BRASILIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's government debt as a share of gross domestic product rose to 74.1% in July from 73.6% the previous month, central bank data showed on Thursday, underscoring the worsening state of public finances.

The Brazilian public sector posted a primary deficit of 35.809 billion reais ($7.33 billion) for the month, wider than the 28 billion reais expected by economists polled by Reuters.

In the same month last year, the public sector had reported a 20.440 billion-real surplus.

The reversal has been driven by a significant rise in social expenditures under the administration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, coupled with a decline in revenues that had notably benefited from elevated commodity prices in the previous year.

The primary factor driving the overall July result was the central government's performance, with a primary deficit of 32.478 billion reais.

At the same time, state and municipal governments recorded a combined deficit of 4.236 billion reais, while state-owned enterprises managed to achieve a surplus of 904 million reais.

Over the 12 months to July, the public sector primary deficit reached 0.78% of GDP, a steep deterioration from the 0.24% of GDP deficit seen until June.

($1 = 4.8874 reais)

