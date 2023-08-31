Brazil's public sector gross debt up to 74.1% of GDP in July

BRASILIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's government debt as a share of gross domestic product rose to 74.1% in July from 73.6% the previous month, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The Brazilian public sector posted a primary deficit of 35.809 billion reais ($7.33 billion) for the month, wider than the 28 billion reais expected by economists polled by Reuters.

($1 = 4.8874 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Kylie Madry)

