News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's public sector gross debt up to 74.1% of GDP in July

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

August 31, 2023 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's government debt as a share of gross domestic product rose to 74.1% in July from 73.6% the previous month, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The Brazilian public sector posted a primary deficit of 35.809 billion reais ($7.33 billion) for the month, wider than the 28 billion reais expected by economists polled by Reuters.

($1 = 4.8874 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.