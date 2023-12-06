News & Insights

Brazil's public sector gross debt rises to 74.7% of GDP in October

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

December 06, 2023 — 06:59 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's government debt as a share of gross domestic product increased to 74.7% in October from 74.4% the month before, central bank data showed on Wednesday, primarily driven by interest expenses.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated the country's gross debt-to-GDP ratio to reach 74.5%.

The deterioration occurred despite a primary surplus posted by the public sector for the month, amounting to 14.798 billion reais ($3 billion), which fell short of the 17.6 billion reais surplus projected in the poll.

The surplus marked a 45% decline from October 2022, largely influenced by worsening figures in the central government amid a significant increase in social spending.

Simultaneously, the interest expense in October surged by 49% compared to the previous year, reaching 61.947 billion reais, said the central bank. The increase was propelled by the growth of the public debt stock and a less favorable outcome from currency swap operations.

Over the 12 month-period, the public sector's primary budget deficit expanded to 1.08% of GDP, while the nominal deficit, which includes interest expenses, rose to 7.88% of GDP – the highest level since May 2021's 8.83%.

($1 = 4.9304 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

