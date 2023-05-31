Brazil's public sector gross debt rises to 73.2% of GDP in April

Adds details, context, paragraphs 3-5

BRASILIA, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's government debt as a share of gross domestic product grew to 73.2% in April from 73.0% in the previous month, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The Brazilian public sector posted a primary surplus of 20.324 billion reais ($4.06 billion) for the month, more than the 16.55 billion reais expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Still, the result came in weaker than the 38.876 billion reais surplus posted the same month a year ago, mainly affected by higher social expenses and lower revenues, which were lifted in 2022 by surging commodities prices.

While the central government posted a 16.886 billion reais surplus in April, states and municipalities reached a primary surplus of 4.041 billion reais, and state-owned companies had a deficit of 602 million reais.

In the 12 months to April, the public sector recorded a surplus of 56.203 billion reais or 0.55% of GDP. However, the government has projected a return to negative territory this year, following the approval by Congress of a multi-billion reais spending package proposed by new leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to fulfill campaign promises.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrew Heavens, William Maclean)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.