Brazil's public sector gross debt grows to 73.6% of GDP in May on hefty interest burden

June 30, 2023 — 08:04 am EDT

BRASILIA, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's government debt as a share of gross domestic product rose to 73.6% in May, driven by the heavy interest burden, central bank data showed on Friday.

The indicator, which is considered the most important for monitoring the country's solvency, jumped from 72.9% in April.

The central bank reported that nominal interest payments reached 69.1 billion reais in the month, compared to 33 billion reais in May 2022, amid a high borrowing cost environment.

To combat inflation, policymakers have maintained the bank's benchmark interest rate at a cycle-high of 13.75% since September last year.

In May, there was also a loss of 3 billion reais from currency swap operations, contributing to the larger interest bill, as there was a gain of 26.7 billion reais in the same month last year, said the central bank.

The Brazilian public sector posted a primary deficit of 50.172 billion reais ($10.33 billion) for the month, wider than the 47.7 billion reais expected by economists polled by Reuters.

While the central government posted a 43.2 billion reais deficit in May, states and municipalities reached a 6.8 billion reais shortfall, and state-owned companies had a shortage of 168 million reais.

All considered, the public sector nominal result, which takes into account the payment of public debt interest, recorded a substantial deficit of 119.2 billion reais in May. This pushed the 12-month deficit to 656.5 billion reais, equivalent to 6.39% of the GDP.

($1 = 4.8566 reais)

