Brazil's public sector gross debt falls to 76.8% of GDP in October

BRASILIA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's government debt as a share of gross domestic product fell to 76.8% in October, from 77.1% in September, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The Brazilian public sector posted a primary surplus of 27.095 billion reais for the month, above the 26.1 billion reais surplus expected by economists polled by Reuters.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.