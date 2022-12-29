US Markets

Brazil's public sector gross debt drops to 74.5% of GDP in November

Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

December 29, 2022 — 07:32 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's government debt as a share of gross domestic product fell to 74.5% in November, from 75.1% in October, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The Brazilian public sector posted a primary deficit of 20.089 billion reais ($3.8 billion) for the month, higher than the 13.65 billion reais deficit expected by economists polled by Reuters.

($1 = 5.2295 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.