Brazil's public sector gross debt drops to 74.5% of GDP in November

BRASILIA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's government debt as a share of gross domestic product fell to 74.5% in November, from 75.1% in October, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The Brazilian public sector posted a primary deficit of 20.089 billion reais ($3.8 billion) for the month, higher than the 13.65 billion reais deficit expected by economists polled by Reuters.

($1 = 5.2295 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jon Boyle)

