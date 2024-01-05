News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's public sector gross debt 73.8% of GDP in November

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

January 05, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Camila Moreira for Reuters ->

Adds details, revised Oct figure

SAO PAULO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's government debt as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) dropped to 73.8% in November, central bank data showed on Friday, below the 75% of GDP that economists polled by Reuters were expecting it to reach.

Debt as a share of GDP slightly increased compared to the 73.7% seen a month before, said the central bank, which had previously reported a 74.7% rate for October but revised that figure downwards to 73.7%.

The Brazilian public sector in November posted a primary deficit of 37.27 billion reais ($7.61 billion) for the month, the monetary authority said, compared with a 34.5 billion-real deficit forecast in the Reuters poll.

($1 = 4.8968 reais)

(Reporting by Camila Moreira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.