Brazil's public sector ends 2021 with a primary surplus, govt debt drops to 80.3% of GDP

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's public sector recorded a primary surplus of 123 million reais ($22.80 million) in December, resulting in a 64.7 billion reais surplus for 2021, the first positive figure since 2013, central bank figures showed on Monday.

Brazil's government debt as a share of gross domestic product fell to 80.3% in December from 81.1% in November and 88.6% a year earlier. The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists predicted it would reach 80.4% of GDP.

($1 = 5.3946 reais)

