Brazil's public debt up 2.95% in June led by high issuances amid lower costs

July 21, 2023 — 09:28 am EDT

BRASILIA, July 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal public debt surged in June driven by substantial issuances that benefited from lower costs, according to Treasury data on Friday.

The overall debt stock grew by 2.95% compared to the previous month, reaching 6.191 trillion reais ($1.3 trillion).

The debt denominated in Brazilian reais, which accounts for 96% of the total, experienced a notable 3.3% increase in June.

Domestic issuances reached 151.14 billion reais, while redemptions were limited to just 5.82 billion reais, leading to the most substantial level of net issuances since December 2020, said the Treasury.

The increase in total debt was also influenced by the payment of 33.32 billion reais in interest charges during the month, it added.

The Treasury highlighted in a presentation a more favorable environment for issuances, supported by expectations of more moderate inflation and improved prospects for Brazil's credit rating by S&P.

The average interest rate on domestic federal debt decreased from 12.83% in May to 12.5% in the month.

In June, the Treasury's liquidity reserve, which provides flexibility in debt management during market volatility, expanded by 13.76% to 1.118 trillion reais, sufficient to cover debt maturities for 8.52 months in advance.

