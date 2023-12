BRASILIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal public debt increased 2.48% in November from the month before to 6.325 trillion reais ($1.31 trillion), the Treasury said on Wednesday.

($1 = 4.8245 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

