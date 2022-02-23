Brazil's public debt rises 0.05% in January

BRASILIA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal public debt increased 0.05% in January from the month before to 5.616 trillion reais ($1.12 trillion), the Treasury said on Wednesday, adding that the total domestic debt stock climbed 0.33% to 5.367 trillion reais.

($1 = 5.0067 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.