Brazil's public debt rises 0.05% in January

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER Brazil

BRASILIA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal public debt increased 0.05% in January from the month before to 5.616 trillion reais ($1.12 trillion), the Treasury said on Wednesday, adding that the total domestic debt stock climbed 0.33% to 5.367 trillion reais.

($1 = 5.0067 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

