Brazil's public debt falls 2.89% in March with high bond redemption

BRASILIA, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal public debt fell 2.89% in March from February after a four-month rise, due to the large volume of bonds redeemed in the period, official figures showed on Thursday.

The total debt stock reached 5.565 trillion reais ($1.11 trillion), the Treasury said, driven by a net bond redemption of 204.7 billion reais, much higher than the interest increase of 39.3 billion reais.

Total domestic debt stock was down 2.69% to 5.342 trillion reais, according to the Treasury.

Luís Felipe Vital, coordinator of public debt operations, said that a robust liquidity cushion allows the Treasury to bear the large maturity of securities without having to accelerate issuance or carry out bad quality operations.

In March, this reserve fell to 1.073 trillion reais, from 1.278 trillion reais in February, with 1.225 trillion reais of domestic debt due in the next 12 months.

"The drop in the liquidity cushion is practically entirely explained by the net redemption that took place in the month," said Vital.

The average interest rate on the domestic federal debt increased to 10.52% in March from 9.5% in February, amid appreciation in inflation-linked and interest rate bonds.

Brazil's central bank commands an aggressive monetary tightening to fight double-digit inflation, which has already pushed interest rates to 11.75% from a record low of 2% in March last year.

($1 = 4.9962 reais)

