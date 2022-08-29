Brazil's public debt falls 0.7% in July amid net redemption of bonds

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal public debt dropped 0.7% in July, with a strong net redemption of bonds resulting in the government's liquidity reserve decrease, official data showed on Monday.

According to the Treasury, bond redemptions exceeded issuances by 81.6 billion reais, while interest payments on public debt totaled 40.5 billion reais.

Combined, these factors led the federal public debt falling by 41.1 billion reais over June, to 5.804 trillion reais ($1.16 trillion).

With the strong net redemption of bonds in the month, the Treasury's liquidity reserve, which allows it to have a greater degree of freedom in debt management amid market volatility, fell 3.58%, to 1.178 trillion reais.

Even so, the Treasury noted in a statement that the volume "remains significantly above the three-month prudential limit for the reserve" of 505 billion reais, ensuring its flexibility to execute the country's financing strategy.

The Treasury sees the public debt ending this year between 6 trillion and 6.4 trillion reais, a strategy it reaffirmed on Monday.

In July, the average interest rate on the domestic federal debt was up to 12.1% from 12% in June.

($1 = 5.0219 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)

