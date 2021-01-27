Brazil's public debt ends last year at record high, average interest rate record low

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's public debt pile ended last year above the 5 trillion reais mark ($926 bln) for the first time, while rock-bottom interest rates help pull down the cost of servicing it to a fresh low, official figures showed on Wednesday.

The 4.6% increase in public debt in December from the month before meant the 5.01 trillion reais total stock was above the upper band of a projected range in a revised forecast in August, as around 185 billion reais of new issuance was met with maturities of less than 4 billion reais.

But as the debt load continued to rise, so the average cost of servicing it continued to fall, thanks to another month of the central bank's benchmark Selic rate anchored at a historic low of 2.00%.

As the Treasury chart below shows, the average rate of interest on the domestic federal debt stock matched August's low of 7.3%, and the average rate of interest on new domestic debt issued in the 12 months to December fell to a fresh low of 4.44%.

The Brazilian interest rate curve steepened sharply after the pandemic struck last year as investors shunned long-term debt, forcing the Treasury to ramp up issuance of short-term paper and dramatically shorten the debt profile.

Short-term borrowing costs were anchored by the central bank slashing interest rates, while growing angst over Brazil's fiscal outlook pushed up longer-term rates. Central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday that high risk premiums remains a source of concern.

Treasury said on Wednesday that the average maturity on the domestic debt stock in December fell to historic lows of 3.39 years from 3.48 years in November.

Boosted by a 325 billion reais cash transfer from the central bank in August, the Treasury ended last year with a liquidity cushion of 881 billion reais, up from 836 billion reais at the end of December 2019, it said.

