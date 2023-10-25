Brazil's public debt down 3.02% in September

Adds details, context after first paragraph

BRASILIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal public debt declined 3.02% in September from the month before, the Treasury said on Wednesday, due to high bond redemptions.

The total debt stock reached 6.076 trillion reais ($1.22 trillion), significantly below the projected range of 6.4-6.8 trillion reais for the year.

In domestic debt, which accounts for 96% of Brazil's public debt, bond redemptions in September totaled 323.22 billion reais, which overshadowed the impact of 79.68 billion reais in new issuances.

Interest payments totaled 54.68 billion reais during the month.

The Treasury said its liquidity reserve fell 20.91% from August, to 810.31 billion reais, sufficient to cover the upcoming 9.5 months of debt maturities.

Government officials told Reuters earlier in the month that the Treasury remains unconcerned despiteglobal marketjitters about rising U.S. Treasury bond yields, since Brazil has comfortable liquidity levels with little debt maturing in the short term.

The volume of Brazilian bonds maturing in October, November and December is quite low, they noted, creating room for new issues in the final quarter of the year primarily aimed at bolstering cash reserves.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Richard Chang)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.