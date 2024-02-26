Brazil's public debt down 1.08% in January

Adds more details from Treasury

BRASILIA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal public debt fell by 1.08% in January from the month before to 6.45 trillion reais ($1.29 trillion), the Treasury said on Monday.

Domestic public debt fell to 6.176 trillion reais ($1.24 trillion) in the period. The external debt, on the other hand, grew by 8.89% to 273.83 billion reais.

January was marked by a "climate of caution," mainly due to expectations about the pace of interest rates in the United States, the Treasury said.

In the local market, lower yields on the short end of the yield curve fell last month due to favorable inflation data, but higher yields on the long end due to the external scenario, the Treasury said.

The average interest rate on domestic federal debt accumulated over 12 months rose from 10.51% per year in December to 10.65% last month.

In relation to new issues of domestic debt securities, the average cost fell from 11.62% to 11.56% per year.

($1 = 4.9856 reais)

(Reporting by Bernardo Caram; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by Gabriel Araujo and Sandra Maler)

((Steven.Grattan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.