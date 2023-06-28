News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's public debt declines in May driven by strong bond redemptions

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

June 28, 2023 — 02:04 pm EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

Adds further data, context

BRASILIA, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal public debt fell 0.31% in May from the month before, as robust bond redemptions offset debt issuances and interest payments, Treasury data showed on Wednesday.

The total debt stock reached 6.014 trillion reais ($1.21 trillion).

Bond redemptions in the domestic debt segment amounted to 214.46 billion reais, driven by the highest redemption of inflation-linked bonds in the Treasury series, significantly surpassing issuances that totaled 139.77 billion reais.

Meanwhile, interest expenses in the month totaled 56.19 billion reais, said the Treasury.

The average interest rate on domestic federal debt fell to 12.83% from 12.89% in April, as Brazil benefited from the progress made in Congress on the government's , which aim to control public expenditure growth.

This development resulted in a decline of up to 90 basis points in the yield curve for medium and long-term bonds, said the Treasury.

($1 = 4.8406 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese and Alistair Bell)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.