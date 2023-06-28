Brazil's public debt declines in May driven by strong bond redemptions

Adds further data, context

BRASILIA, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal public debt fell 0.31% in May from the month before, as robust bond redemptions offset debt issuances and interest payments, Treasury data showed on Wednesday.

The total debt stock reached 6.014 trillion reais ($1.21 trillion).

Bond redemptions in the domestic debt segment amounted to 214.46 billion reais, driven by the highest redemption of inflation-linked bonds in the Treasury series, significantly surpassing issuances that totaled 139.77 billion reais.

Meanwhile, interest expenses in the month totaled 56.19 billion reais, said the Treasury.

The average interest rate on domestic federal debt fell to 12.83% from 12.89% in April, as Brazil benefited from the progress made in Congress on the government's , which aim to control public expenditure growth.

This development resulted in a decline of up to 90 basis points in the yield curve for medium and long-term bonds, said the Treasury.

($1 = 4.8406 reais)

