US Markets

Brazil's prosecutors asks Supreme Court to investigate Bolsonaro's role in Brasilia riots

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

January 13, 2023 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by Ricardo Brito for Reuters ->

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors on Friday asked the Supreme Court to investigate the role of former President Jair Bolsonaro in the anti-democratic acts that resulted in the storming of government buildings by his supporters in Brasilia last Sunday.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito Editing by Chris Reese)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.