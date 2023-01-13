Brazil's prosecutors asks Supreme Court to investigate Bolsonaro's role in Brasilia riots

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors on Friday asked the Supreme Court to investigate the role of former President Jair Bolsonaro in the anti-democratic acts that resulted in the storming of government buildings by his supporters in Brasilia last Sunday.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito Editing by Chris Reese)

