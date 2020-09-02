Brazil's producer price inflation accelerates to record 3.2% in July

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Factory gate inflation in Brazil rose at its fastest pace in July since comparable records began in 2014, official figures showed on Wednesday, driven by increasing food costs and the price of oil and biofuels products.

Producer price inflation in July jumped to 3.2%, statistics agency IBGE said, the biggest rise since the series began in January, 2014.

That was more than five times the 0.6% rate of increase in the month before, and brought the rate of producer price inflation in the first seven months of this year to 7.3%. In the 12 months to July, PPI was 11.1%, IBGE said.

Food prices, which account for about a quarter of the overall index, rose 3.7% in July, and were up 23.8% compared with the same month a year ago. IBGE said the weak exchange rate and overseas demand drove prices higher.

Mining costs rose 14.5%, and oil refining and alcohol products rose 11.7%, IBGE said. Most of the overall increase was accounted for by the increase in food, mining, and oil refining and alcohol products prices.

Of the major product categories, the 4.2% rise in the price of intermediate goods had the biggest bearing on the overall index, IBGE said.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Paul Simao)

