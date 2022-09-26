US Markets

Brazil's PRIO buys TotalEnergies stake in Itaipu oilfield

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petro Rio SA PRIO3.SA said on Monday it has agreed to buy a 40% stake in the Itaipu oilfield from TotalEnergies TTEF.PA, a move that will take its interest in the asset to 100%.

PRIO, as the firm is popularly known, said it will pay $75,000 for the stake upon closing of the deal and an additional $26.93 million after it has decided on the destination of Itaipu, which is located in the pre-salt of the Campos Basin.

