BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will visit China from March 26-31 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((Albee.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: BRAZIL CHINA/ (URGENT)

