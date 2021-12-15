Brazil's power grid operator rules out power rationing, blackouts in 2022

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's power grid operator ONS does not see any chance of power rationing or blackouts due to hydrological issues in 2022, its director general said on Wednesday, after the worst drought in over 90 years raised concerns on the matter during 2021.

Luiz Carlos Ciocchi said Brazil's hydroelectric power plants' reservoirs are expected to reach an average of 58.1% to 62.1% of their capacities by May 2022 following bigger-than-expected showers. The South American country relies heavily on hydropower for its electricity supply.

