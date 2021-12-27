US Markets

Brazil's Positivo wins $207 million voting machines tender

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's Positivo Tecnologia SA announced on Monday it had been awarded a 1.17 billion reais ($206.85 million) contract to supply electronic voting machines for the country's 2022 elections.

SAO PAULO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's Positivo Tecnologia SA POSI3.SA announced on Monday it had been awarded a 1.17 billion reais ($206.85 million) contract to supply electronic voting machines for the country's 2022 elections.

Shares in Positivo were up 4.6% at 10.13 reais in late morning trading, outperforming the wider market, which was around flat.

Positivo said in a securities filing it had been confirmed as the tender's winner.

Brazil's electoral court the TSE organised the tender for the supply of up to 176,000 voting machines and some products and services ahead of elections in October 2022.

TSE had said Positivo was the sole contender in the tender, which follows unsuccessful attempts by President Jair Bolsonaro to discredit Brazil's voting system.

Bolsonaro said multiple times that the electronic voting system was rigged during the 2018 presidential election, which he only won after a second round when he said he should have been elected in the first round of voting.

($1 = 5.6562 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Ana Mano and Barbara Lewis)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular