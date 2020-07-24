Brazil's Positivo Tecnologia wins $154 mln voting machines tender

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's Positivo Tecnologia SA said on Friday it has been confirmed as the winner of a tender to supply up to 180,000 electronic voting machines.

The contract is worth almost 800 million reais ($154 million) and includes products and services other than electronic voting machines, the company said in a securities filing.

