US Markets

Brazil's Positivo Tecnologia wins $154 mln voting machines tender

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Brazil's Positivo Tecnologia SA said on Friday it has been confirmed as the winner of a tender to supply up to 180,000 electronic voting machines.

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's Positivo Tecnologia SA said on Friday it has been confirmed as the winner of a tender to supply up to 180,000 electronic voting machines.

The contract is worth almost 800 million reais ($154 million) and includes products and services other than electronic voting machines, the company said in a securities filing.

($1 = 5.1954 reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Jason Neely) ((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: POSITIVO CONTRACT/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular