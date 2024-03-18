Brazil's Positivo buys Algar TI Consultoria for $47 mln

Adds more details of the deal and quotes from CEO in paragraphs 2-6

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian computer hardware maker Positivo POSI3.SA said on Monday that it had tied up the acquisition of IT consultancy firm Algar TI Consultoria from its parent company Algar for 235 million reais ($46.7 million), according to a securities filing.

"We want to considerably increase the importance of the services business within our company," Positivo CEO Helio Rotenberg told Reuters.

Algar TI Consultoria reported 459 million reais in gross revenue in the twelve months ended in September.

The firm currently has 4,500 employees, about 400 more than Positivo, according to Rotenberg.

He added Positivo planned to keep these new employees.

The deal, which does not include Algar's call center business, still needs the green light from antitrust regulators.

($1 = 5.0304 reais)

