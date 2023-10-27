Brazil's port congestion to worsen sugar supply tightness - Sucden

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The congestion at the main Brazilian ports for agricultural commodities exports could worsen a tightness in the global sugar market, according to the co-head of sugar trading for Sucden, Dimitri Varsano.

Speaking to Reuters before the Sugar Dinner in Sao Paulo Thursday night, Varsano said that the delays of up to 35 days to load sugar at the Santos port could get bigger if there are more rains in November, a situation that could drive sugar prices even higher.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora, writing by Marcelo Teixeira in New York)

