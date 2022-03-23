Brazil's Pix ‘much cheaper' than card payments, paper by central bank economists shows

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's Pix retail instant payment system is "much cheaper" than card payments for merchants, according to a paper published Wednesday by the umbrella body of the world's central banks, highlighting its growth potential for businesses after its vertiginous rise among individuals.

The paper, which was co-authored by economists at the Brazilian central bank for the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), says Pix costs an average of 0.22% of a transaction's value for merchants, whereas debit cards cost slightly above 1% and credit cards reach 2.2% in Brazil.

It is also more competitive than credit card fees of 1.7% in the United States, 1.5% in Canada and 0.3% in the European Union, the paper added, saying it does not necessarily represent the views of the BIS or the central bank.

Launched in November 2020, Pix is ​​free of charge for individuals, but policymakers allow banks and payment institutions to freely define costs for merchants, both for transfers and receiving funds.

The BIS paper said person-to-person payments are still dominant in Brazil but have reduced their share to about 75% of total Pix transactions as of February, with person-to-business (P2B) payments quickly gaining ground.

"A further increase in P2B usage is expected over time, as new overlay services such as direct debit and electronic bill payment are scheduled to be released in the near future," it noted.

Merchants' growing use of Pix can hurt payments processing companies, such as Cielo CIEL3.SA, controlled by Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SA and Bradesco BBDC4.SA, and Itaú-owned Rede ITUB4.SA, since their revenue is linked to card usage in their machines.

That group also includes companies such as PagSeguro PAGS.N, Stone STNE.O and GetNet GET11.SA, the merchant payment business of Santander Brasil SANB11.SA.

About 9.1 million companies have signed up to Pix, accounting for 60% of firms with a relationship with banks or payments organisations, said the paper.

Just 15 months after its launch, Pix has been used by 114 million individuals in Brazil - 67% of the adult population - moving 6.7 trillion reais ($1.36 trillion) and reaching the level of credit and debit cards.

($1 = 4.9103 reais)

