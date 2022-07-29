Brazil's pharma Hypera CEO says co to sustain market share gains, deliver 2022 guidance

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian pharmaceutical company Hypera SA HYPE3.SA believes it can sustain market share gains it had this year and deliver guidances for 2022, CEO Breno Oliveira told analysts in a conference call on Friday.

Hypera's net income fell 3.1% in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, but beat estimates. Shares were up 3.2% in early afternoon trading in Sao Paulo, whereas benchmark index Bovespa .BVSP was rising 0.67%.

(Reporting by Andre Romani, writing by Tatiana Bautzer)

