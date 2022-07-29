US Markets

Brazil's pharma Hypera CEO says co to sustain market share gains, deliver 2022 guidance

Brazilian pharmaceutical company Hypera SA believes it can sustain market share gains it had this year and deliver guidances for 2022, CEO Breno Oliveira told analysts in a conference call on Friday.

Hypera's net income fell 3.1% in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, but beat estimates. Shares were up 3.2% in early afternoon trading in Sao Paulo, whereas benchmark index Bovespa .BVSP was rising 0.67%.

