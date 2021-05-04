Brazil's PetroRio eyeing assets beyond Petrobras' Albacora field -CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company PetroRio PRIO3.SA is still interested in acquiring the Albacora field in the Campos Basin from Petrobras PETR4.SA, but is also eyeing other offshore assets, the company's chief executive, Roberto Monteiro, said on Tuesday.

The offer phase for Albacora is expected to be in July, Monteiro said on a conference call with market analysts following the firm's first-quarter results.

"We have already signed a partnership with a Spanish group (to compete for Albacora). This is public. We would have 50%, we would be operators, and that group would have the other 50%. We like the idea, no doubt," Monteiro said.

He said however, that Albacora "is not our only target, our only investment idea," and that the company was considering other opportunities beyond the assets being put up for sale by Petroleo Brasileiro, as Petrobras is formally known.

