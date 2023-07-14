Brazil's PetroReconcavo signs $333 mln reais deal with Copergas for gas supply

SAO PAULO, July 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company PetroReconcavo RECV3.SA said on Friday it has signed a deal with gas distributor Copergas to supply natural gas for the northeastern state of Pernambuco.

In a securities filing, PetroReconcavo said the contract has a 10-year term, totaling 1.6 billion reais ($333.6 million) for the price of its product and is expected to start in January 2024.

With this contract, PetroReconcavo "reinforces its position as the main supplier of natural gas in the northeast" of the country, it said, adding that it currently has contracts with six piped gas distributors in the region.

($1 = 4.7961 reais)

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Carolina Pulice; editing by David Evans)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.